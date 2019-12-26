SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.14

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 3239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMFKY shares. ValuEngine lowered SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

