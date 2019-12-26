SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,985,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,657. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.