SelfSell (SSC) Price Tops $0.0002

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $58,979.00 and approximately $6,708.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

