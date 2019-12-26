SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $4.26. SeaChange International shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 7,421 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAC shares. ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 151,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.