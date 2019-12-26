ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Down 1.8%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

About ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

