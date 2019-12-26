Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.90.

SRPT stock opened at $134.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

