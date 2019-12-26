Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 6.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 75,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.