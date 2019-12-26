Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

SGMO stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

