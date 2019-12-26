SALT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $291,471.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $291,471.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Bittrex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, AirSwap, OKEx, ABCC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Radar Relay, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

