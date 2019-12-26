Sai Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.83 or 0.05937857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023784 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

