Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 742,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 474,699 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ruhnn stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Ruhnn at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

