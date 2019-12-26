RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 224.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $160,000.

RPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,329. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

