Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,275.50 ($29.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,234.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,365.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

