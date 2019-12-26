Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, approximately 73,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,192,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.