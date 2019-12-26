Roth Capital Downgrades AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $27.10 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.97. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter worth $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in AquaVenture by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

