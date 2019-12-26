Rise Hits Market Capitalization of $176,055.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a market cap of $176,055.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rise has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,322,456 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

