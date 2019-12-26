Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2019 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

12/14/2019 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

12/10/2019 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.50.

12/6/2019 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

12/5/2019 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

11/7/2019 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Redfin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 14,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $635,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,021,878.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

