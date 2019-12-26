Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,669. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Boston Scientific Co alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $377,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock worth $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 119,294 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.