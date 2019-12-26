Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.15. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 594,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 114.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 489,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 236,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

