Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 287,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

