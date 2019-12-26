Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.13. Reitmans shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 27,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

