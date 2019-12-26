ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,131.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Bisq. ReddCoin has a market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $79,131.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00062503 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00555571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00231052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085512 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, C-Patex, Bisq, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.