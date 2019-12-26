Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Swiss Re (SREN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Swiss Re (VTX: SREN) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 109 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 88.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 109 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Swiss Re had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/6/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 112.80 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 88.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 99 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 110 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 88.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 109 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 110 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 106.90 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Swiss Re AG has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.