RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.75

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

