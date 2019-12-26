QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0060

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $340,047.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,773,159 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.