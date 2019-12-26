Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Cap Achieves $29,698.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $29,698.00 and approximately $582.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.01191086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 388,825,271 coins and its circulating supply is 136,186,691 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.