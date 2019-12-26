Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.65.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $329,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock worth $23,191,972. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 545,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $16,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 337.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 135,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Qualys has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

