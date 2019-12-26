PumaPay (PMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $230,844.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.58 million and $230,844.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Coinall and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Coinall and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

