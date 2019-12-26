Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, approximately 21,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications.

