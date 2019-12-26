Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.41

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.37. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 7,475 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 35.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 123.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $246,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

