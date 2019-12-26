Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.82.

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

