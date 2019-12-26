Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 1,235,862 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 972,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.