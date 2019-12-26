Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.16

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.16 and traded as high as $54.68. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 75,312 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on PATK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,416,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

