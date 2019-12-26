Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.67. Pason Systems shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 212,000 shares.

PSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.94.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.6495072 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 97.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,144.42.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

