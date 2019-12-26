PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) & Consol Energy (NASDAQ:CEIX) Critical Comparison

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Consol Energy alerts:

This table compares Consol Energy and PARINGA RESOURC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consol Energy 6.92% 20.78% 4.39% PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Consol Energy and PARINGA RESOURC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consol Energy $1.53 billion 0.25 $152.97 million $5.38 2.76 PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.03) -48.00

Consol Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PARINGA RESOURC/S. PARINGA RESOURC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consol Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Consol Energy and PARINGA RESOURC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 PARINGA RESOURC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Consol Energy presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.75%. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 872.22%. Given PARINGA RESOURC/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PARINGA RESOURC/S is more favorable than Consol Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PARINGA RESOURC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consol Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consol Energy beats PARINGA RESOURC/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2018, it had 698.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it owns approximately 1.6 billion tons of Greenfield coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.