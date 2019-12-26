Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789,889.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

