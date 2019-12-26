Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

OSK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 207,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,630. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. Oshkosh has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

