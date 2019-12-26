Oppenheimer Lowers Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLRX opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valeritas will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

