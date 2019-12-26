Onix (ONX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 99.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Onix has a market capitalization of $15,591.00 and $14.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Onix has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

