Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0004

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $114,988.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Huobi, FCoin, Upbit, LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

