ODUWA Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $316,032.00 and $63,571.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060151 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085198 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,246.18 or 0.99853389 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

