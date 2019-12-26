Obyte Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,510.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $15.23 or 0.00208880 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $6,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,579 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

