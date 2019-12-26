Nxt (NXT) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Indodax. Nxt has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $1.68 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008651 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Upbit, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

