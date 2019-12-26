Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 24,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

