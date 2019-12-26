Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

