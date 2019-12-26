Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,525 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

