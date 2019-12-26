Nexty (NTY) One Day Volume Hits $11,975.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Nexty has a market cap of $1.88 million and $11,975.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexty has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

