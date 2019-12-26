Nexo Price Tops $0.0903 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Allbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. Nexo has a market capitalization of $50.56 million and $8.59 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00182643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.01191881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120108 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bancor Network, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.