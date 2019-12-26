News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 749,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 670,674 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.29.

NWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 405.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of News by 838.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of News by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

