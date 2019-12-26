Netrum Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Netrum has a market cap of $93,297.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netrum has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004529 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011200 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

