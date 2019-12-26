Neo Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $8.75 or 0.00119476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BigONE, Bitbns and Livecoin. During the last week, Neo has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $616.99 million and $365.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.01230709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bitinka, Coinrail, OKEx, Tidebit, BitMart, Coinsuper, Exrates, DragonEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Upbit, Coinnest, Livecoin, COSS, CoinEgg, BitForex, Binance, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Ovis, LBank, CoinBene, BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Bibox, Kucoin, BCEX, Bitfinex, Koinex, Cobinhood, Bittrex and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

